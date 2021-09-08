2 men charged with murder nearly 4 months after deadly east Austin shooting

The scene of a homicide the night of May 15 on Little Hill Circle in east Austin. (KXAN Photo: Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men were arrested in connection with an east Austin shooting that killed a 48-year-old man in May.

Cory Burdett, 23, and Bobby McVade, 33, both of Austin, were arrested on murder charges in the shooting death of Marvin “Binky” Henson, 48. Henson was shot and killed in the 4500 block of Little Hill Circle the night of May 15.

Both Burdett and McVade were arrested by U.S. Marshals Tuesday, after their warrants were issued Sunday. Burdett was found in north Austin and McVade in east Austin.

McVade has bond set at $500,000, and Burdett’s bond is set at $1 million, according to online Travis County Jail records. Attorney information for them is not yet listed online.

According to arrest affidavits, police found Henson with a gunshot wound on the hood of a white Honda Accord, after a caller reported a man had been shot in the area just before 11 p.m. He was pronounced dead on scene despite lifesaving measures.

Witnesses reported before Henson was shot, he was gambling with others in a garage on the street. After he left, he was approached by one or two people, according to the affidavits. The witnesses said they heard a verbal argument followed by several gunshots.

The affidavits said other tips reported the argument was part of a robbery. Witnesses said Henson was in possession of several hundred dollars at the time of the incident.

Police concluded from witness statements that McVade and Burdett were gambling alongside Henson that night, knew he had a large some of money and tried to rob him as he left.