2 loaded guns found at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two loaded guns have been found in two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The first was discovered Tuesday and the second Wednesday. Both were found in carry-on bags during security screenings.

TSA notified Austin Police, who will decide on further charges.

This makes 68 guns stopped at ABIA so far this year. Last year, there were 74.

Last year was a record-breaking year for weapons discovered at airports nationwide, with nearly 4 thousand stopped.