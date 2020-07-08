2 killed in east Austin crash when driver reportedly lost control of vehicle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two adults killed in a single-car crash on East U.S. 290 Highway in east Austin on Friday were identified by Austin Police.

Travyh Lamont Avery, 24, and Olivia Sanders, 22, died when Avery lost control of the 2007 Honda Pilot, hitting a guardrail and a concrete pillar, according to APD.

A child in the car was air lifted to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Avery and Sanders were pronounced dead at the scene at 6:05 a.m. on July 3, police say.

This is Austin’s 41st fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in 43 fatalities this year. At this time in 2019, there were 38 traffic fatalities, APD reports.

The investigation is still pending. Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6873. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free.