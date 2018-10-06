2 injured in shooting in east Travis County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austin police lights. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people have been shot in east Travis County late Friday night.

Travis County Sheriff's Office responded to the call of a shooting at 9:33 p.m. The incident occurred at Engelmann Lane and Cameron Road, near Lake Pflugerville Park.

According to TCSO, the shooting is an isolated incident and the two involved knew each other.

The entire block has been shut down, and no one is in custody as of yet.

This is a developing story.