AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were injured Thursday after a vehicle drove into a building in north Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

At 1:25 p.m., ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to a vehicle rescue near the 8900 block of Research Boulevard.

Officials respond to vehicle rescue in north Austin (AFD photo)

Officials said one person involved in the crash was reportedly unconscious. Both patients needed to be extracted, according to ATCEMS.

Medics took one patient to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should expect delays around the scene.