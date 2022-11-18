AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said two men are in custody Friday morning after allegedly breaking into cars in a parking garage at an apartment complex in central Austin.

Police said officers were called to the garage at the Troubador on Harmon and Concordia avenues west of Interstate 35 just before 1 a.m.

They said officers briefly chased the two men.

According to APD, a weapon one of the men was carrying fired during the chase. No one was hurt, and police believe the gun may have gone off accidentally.

Police took both men into custody a block away from the apartment complex at the corner of Concordia Avenue and South I-35 frontage road.

Police said officers searched the immediate area. APD said officers found burglarized items as well as a weapon. Police did not know if the weapon was found at the arrest site or the scene of the alleged crime.