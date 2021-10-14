2 high-ranking officers within Austin Police to retire, another promoted

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two high-ranking officers within the Austin Police Department are retiring, according to an internal email from Chief Joseph Chacon. Another officer has been promoted to fill one of the roles.

Assistant Chief Richard Guajardo and Chief of Staff Troy Gay have made the decision to retire from APD, Chacon said in his Wednesday email.

“Both had long and honorable careers with our department, and I thank them both for their service,” Chacon wrote. “Retirement is a well-earned reward for a career of service to our city.”

To replace Gay, Chacon has already decided to promote Assistant Chief Robin Henderson to chief of staff. She will serve in acting capacity until the date of Gay’s retirement is effective.

Robin Henderson

Henderson was pinned for her assistant chief role in February 2020. She’s served with APD for more than two decades. In a previous interview with KXAN last year, she said she hoped her success story could inspire others. She applied to APD after getting pregnant at 19 years old and dropping out of college. She graduated from the Austin Police Academy in November 1997.

“Just having that resiliency and knowing that if you put your mind to it, you can accomplish it,” she told KXAN in February 2020.

Chacon said in his email he’ll keep the department updated on other assistant chief promotions.

Area commands that operated under Gay and Guajardo will be notified as to whom they will be temporarily reporting to now that these changes have been made, according to Chacon’s email.