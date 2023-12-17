Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after a small fire in a southeast Austin apartment Sunday morning.

The Austin Fire Department extinguished the fire, which happened at 1633 Royal Crest Drive. That’s near the intersection of Woodland Avenue and Burton Drive, with the address listed as the Solaris Apartments.

Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media medics with two ATCEMS ambulances were evaluating two patients at the scene, with at least one patient complaining of smoke inhalation. Crews only transported one patient from the scene.