AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two dogs were presumed to have died in a house fire in eastern Travis County early Monday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 12:08 a.m. Firefighters from Austin Fire and Travis County Fire Rescue worked the fire on Dalton Lane, AFD posted at 1 a.m. The area is east of Highway 183 and north of State Highway 71.

When crews arrived, the structure was on fire, Austin Fire said, and fire had spread to the grass and a surrounding vehicle.

Fire destroys home in eastern Travis County early Monday morning. (Photo courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

AFD posted at 2:23 a.m. that the fire was out. “All occupants accounted for safe however 2 dogs are presumed deceased”, AFD said.

Over the holiday weekend, Austin Fire responded to another house fire where two dogs also died.

Two vehicles and a home that burned in Monday’s fire are considered a total loss, according to the department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.