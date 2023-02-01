AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire crews says two people are in the hospital and a dog has died after a fire burned a home Wednesday morning.

According to AFD, crews found fire burning through the roof of the two-story home on Hawkshead Drive when they arrived after being called just after 12: 40 a.m. Hawkshead is between Duval Road and Parmer Lane in Northwest Austin.

AFD says the fire started around the fireplace that was being used to heat the home.

Austin-Travis County EMS took adult patients to the hospital with minor injuries. AFD says both adults will be need to find new places to live. The dog was found dead inside the home.