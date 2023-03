AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were displaced after a house fire in south Austin overnight.

Austin fire crews said no one was hurt in the fire, which burned a single family home on Cattle Trail. That area is east of Menchaca Road and south of West Dittmar Road.

The fire was reported just before 12:30 a.m.

AFD said at 2:11 a.m. that the fire was out and the cause was being investigated.