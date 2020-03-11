2 displaced after apartment fire in east Austin caused by unattended candle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people are displaced after an apartment fire in east Austin Wednesday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department.
AFD says the fire happened at 1200 Broadmoor. The initial tweet about the incident was posted around 3 a.m. The building was evacuated as crews worked to remove smoke from the building.
According to firefighters, the blaze was caused by an unattended candle at a religious display.
Two people have been displaced due to the fire, but the rest of the building has been reoccupied. Those who were displaced have a place to stay.