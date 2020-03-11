2 displaced after apartment fire in east Austin caused by unattended candle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people are displaced after an apartment fire in east Austin Wednesday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department.

Structure fire 1200 Broadmoor, small fire in apartment has been extinguished. Building is evacuated as crews complete smoke removal. pic.twitter.com/LqhXarvG9S — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 11, 2020

AFD says the fire happened at 1200 Broadmoor. The initial tweet about the incident was posted around 3 a.m. The building was evacuated as crews worked to remove smoke from the building.

According to firefighters, the blaze was caused by an unattended candle at a religious display.

Broadmoor final, accidental fire from unattended candle on religious display. 2 adults displaced from fire apartment have arranged lodging. Rest of building has been reoccupied. pic.twitter.com/npAJashpvJ — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 11, 2020

Two people have been displaced due to the fire, but the rest of the building has been reoccupied. Those who were displaced have a place to stay.