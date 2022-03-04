2 dead, Austin Police Association says multiple possible overdoses near 6th Street overnight

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — “Don’t risk your life.”

That’s part of the message the Austin Police Association tweeted early Friday morning, saying there were multiple possible fentanyl overdoses in and around the Sixth Street Entertainment District downtown.

Austin-Travis County EMS told KXAN it got a call reporting a possible overdose just after midnight on Friday in the area of Seventh and Sabine Streets. A person was later pronounced dead on the scene and another person was taken to the hospital. Their cause of death has not been determined.

According to ATCEMS, it also received another call that people were unconscious just after 3 a.m. on Fifth and Trinity Streets. ACTEMS medics responded in five ambulances and took six people to the hospital from there. One person died. The cause has not been shared.

ATCEMS medics also responded to a cardiac arrest at 6:19 a.m. on Eighth and Red River Streets. Two people there were taken to the hospital, ATCEMS told KXAN. Medics performed CPR on one person while at the scene and were able to get pulses back.

EMS told KXAN in each of these incidents, medics saw signs and symptoms of opioid use.

The Austin Police Department also responded to this series of calls and was working alongside ATCEMS.

This is a developing story and will be updated by Reporter Jala Washington on KXAN News at five and six.