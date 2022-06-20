AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people are dead after being shot in a northwest Austin neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department said it took place in the 8700 block of Bluegrass Drive. That’s near Spicewood Springs Road and Loop 360.

Officers responded to the area around 12:19 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics were called out to the scene around 12:38 p.m. and pronounced two people dead.

In a tweet, APD called the deaths “suspicious.”

Police are expected to release more information about what happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.