AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services responded to a major collision between two vehicles in northeast Austin Saturday morning just after 8 a.m., ATCEMS said on X.

The collision happened at 10100 Decker Ln and caused one person to eject from a vehicle, ATCEMS said.

ATCEMS transported one adult patient to Dell Medical Center and one teenager patient to Dell Children’s Medical Center both with critical and life-threatening injuries.