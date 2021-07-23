2 charged with murder in connection with north Austin homicide

Austin Police investigate after a man is shot and killed in north Austin. (KXAN: Richard Bowes)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men accused of shooting and killing another man in north Austin earlier this month have been arrested.

The Austin Police Department issued warrants for Dedreuain Reese, 22, and Milo Douglas, 32, earlier this month in connection to the shooting death of Lauren Gums, 48.

Both Reese and Douglas are charged with murder.

LEFT: Dedreuain Reese, 22, RIGHT: Milo Douglas, 32 (Austin Police photos)

APD said the shooting happened July 7 at about 10:38 p.m. at 8305 Swallow Court. That’s near North Lamar Boulevard and U.S. 183.

Callers told dispatch a person was shot and bleeding at that location, according to police. They say officers arrived and found Gums unresponsive with a gunshot wound before he was pronounced dead at 10:49 p.m.

Both suspects were found and arrested by the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force, police said, and they are being held at the Travis County Jail.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the shooting to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov or use the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477.

You can stay anonymous. Details leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. This is Austin’s 45th homicide for the year.