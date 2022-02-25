2 Austin vaccine clinics closing, as Austin Public Health shifts vaccine strategy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is closing two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for good this week, saying it’s shifting away from mass community vaccinations toward a more focused, targeted outreach plan.

The last day for the vaccine clinic at Delco Activity Center is Friday, and the last clinic at the Southeast Branch Library is Saturday, the agency announced.

This frees up APH teams to focus on its Mobile Vaccination Program, which gives out COVID-19 vaccines at locations in “hard-to-reach areas.” Businesses, churches and other community groups can request mobile vaccine services through an online form.

“Moving away from mass vaccination operations allows APH to return to its core mission: serving as a safety net provider,” the agency said in a press release.

APH said while two clinics are closing, the clinics at Old Sims Elementary and Pfluger Hall will stay open on their existing schedules. All clinics offer all three vaccines and booster shots for free with no appointment or insurance needed.

“Vaccines continue to be a vital part of our effort in the fight against COVID-19, especially as variants arise,” said Dr. Desmar Walkes, the local health authority, in a press release. “Getting up to date with your vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others. Our MVP will make those vaccines available to those who have had a hard time getting the vaccines they need.”

While no appointment is needed, reserving a spot saves time. For more details, you can call 311 or (512) 974-2000 or visit this city website.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened its guidance for mask-wearing Friday, allowing most Americans to ditch their masks based on community-risk levels.