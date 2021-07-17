2 Austin men killed in crash after falling off I-35 bridge identified, driver flees scene

Austin Police Department reports the incident happened around 4:21 a.m. at the intersection of 51st Street and Interstate 35. Four people total were inside the vehicle (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people who died in a July 10 crash off Interstate 35 frontage road in east Austin were identified by police.

The Austin Police Department said the victims were Charlie Jackson, 38, and David Bearden, 20. The crash happened at about 4:21 a.m. in the 5200 block of north I-35 frontage road.

APD said the driver of a white 2021 Toyota Camry lost control and veered off the road. There were three passengers in the car plus the driver. Jackson and Bearden were both ejected from the car and pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the third passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver fled the scene.

Police previously said the car fell off the frontage road bridge and onto the road below.

Anyone with information about this crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.