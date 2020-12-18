2 Austin bars temporarily close within a week because of coronavirus cases

A view of downtown Austin from the 34th floor of the 360 Condominiums (Courtesy Corey Smith)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least two bars in downtown Austin are temporarily closing their doors after employees tested positive for COVID-19 within the last two weeks.

Rain on 4th posted a message Wednesday on Facebook that it’s closing after a worker became infected with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The club’s post read, “We will update you on our reopening as soon as possible, but first all staff and entertainers will have to provide multiple negative test results over an extended period. Once we reopen, we will continue to engage in strict safety procedures as recommended by the CDC for the welfare of our customers and coworkers.”

This announcement came a few days after another club nearby, Oilcan Harrys, shut down temporarily because one of its entertainers tested positive. Oilcan Harrys shared that information in a Facebook post on Dec. 11, stating this person performed at another venue three days prior.

The Facebook post stated that that entertainer “started to show symptoms on Thursday. A positive rapid covid test result was received today. As a result of this possible exposure, Oilcans will temporarily close. All employees will get tested prior to returning to work when we reopen.”

It remains unclear when the two businesses will reopen, though both clubs in their respective social media posts specified that coronavirus testing for employees would play a major factor determining when that would happen.

The rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations recently may lead Austin and Travis County to enter Stage 5 of their risk-based guidelines.

On Thursday night, the seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 hospital admissions rose to 49.6, which the city rounds up to 50. That’s the so-called “trigger point” where Austin Public Health could recommend the city moving to the most severe restrictions in its guidelines.

Under those guidelines, Austin Public Health would recommend the following:

Everyone should avoid gatherings outside their household

Avoid non-essential travel

Avoid dining or shopping except where essential

Businesses should move to contactless options only and eliminate dine-in service

Earlier this month, the city’s top doctor warned about cracking down on bars now operating as restaurants to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Mark Escott, the interim health authority, said on Dec. 1 that Austin Public Health is not going to keep stopping at just warnings for establishments that don’t comply with restrictions. At that time, Dr. Escott said bars reclassified as restaurants are trending in the wrong direction.

“In a spot check on Saturday, compliance was 60%,” Escott said at the time.

According to the City of Austin, multiple warnings were issued that weekend. However, Escott said businesses that keep violating state orders when it comes to safety measures, like social distancing and mask wearing, won’t get off easily.

“If they do not clean things up, if they do not show a pattern of compliance, we will take further action, including closure,” he said. “We simply cannot tolerate bad behavior at a time when we are really struggling to keep businesses open.”

There is no information available at this time that either Rain on 4th or Oilcan Harrys violated any rules related to operating during the pandemic.