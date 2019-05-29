Austin

2 Austin athletes share their stories ahead of American Ninja Warrior's 11th season

By:
Posted: May 29, 2019 / 05:40 AM CDT / Updated: May 29, 2019 / 05:44 AM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Damir Okanovic and Rick Hinnant may differ in appearance and age but do have at least one thing in common. They both sat in front of their TVs, watched "American Ninja Warrior" and thought, "Oh, I can probably do that."

Okanovic was hooked from season seven. Obsessed with competing, he went to Home Depot, bought materials and started building a course.

"There were no gyms around," he said. "I was just from a small upstate New York town."

But his dad was not thrilled.

"My father thought I was crazy, and investing so much money into lumber, he thought it was a waste of time," Okanovic said.

Practice favored him over time, and he slowly improved. His father adjusted, too.

"He saw how passionate I was about it and started helping out," Okanovic said.

Training was tough at first, but Okanovic says the community he discovered was very supportive. 

The first time he tried to compete, Okanovic submitted a video and filled out applications for season seven. But he didn't get through. He tried again in season eight, but still nothing.

Then finally, when he applied for season nine, he got the call he's been waiting for. Okanovic made it through to the national finals in Las Vegas, "as a rookie, first year." 

"It was incredible," he said. "I would definitely encourage everyone to try it."

Seasons later, Rick Hinnant sat on the couch with his family watching that same show. 

"I was a fan from the couch," Hinnant said. "It's amazing to watch and see the athletes... see the inspiring stories." 

Training proved tougher for him, however.

"Right off the very bat, I got a micro-tear in my shoulder and was out for a month," he said.

Since the injury, he's been more strategic and intentional in his training. Within months, he too got the call, too.

"When you get called to the show, completely different story. Nerves pop up. A little bit of fear... but super fun," he said.

He, along with Okanovic, will be featured on the eleventh season of American Ninja Warrior premiering Wednesday on NBC at 8pm/7pm Central.

While an injury didn't stop him, he does credit adversity as being key to success.

Holding up his shirt, Hinnant showed off the lettering on it.

"Number one, you see my shirt," he said. "'Tragedy 2 Triumph.' American Ninja Warrior will cover that story and it's a story everyone on the planet can resonate with, because everyone has been through a difficulty. No question about it. With that difficulty, you can make a decision. You can choose to be mad, upset, bitter, be the victim or you can choose to use your pain, which I recommend, to do something good."

Okanovic agrees.

"Failure is everything. We learn from it. If I was good at everything, I wouldn't be able to have any room for improvement," he said. "So just failing constantly, you kind of build yourself up. You don't just start from the beginning. You continue where you fell off and you work towards becoming a better person. Overcoming those obstacles and hopefully doing better each year."

Last week, Okanovic and Hinnant gave KXAN a live demonstration of their abilities at the Austin Ninja's gym. You can watch the Facebook Live here and if you or your family members are interested in training at Austin Ninjas gym, you can get more information on their website

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Austin Stories

Trending Video

  • Sa-Ten interview on recent vandalism

    Sa-Ten interview on recent vandalism

  • Delays on I-35 expected for the weekend due to demolition of St. Johns Avenue Bridge

    Delays on I-35 expected for the weekend due to demolition of St. Johns Avenue Bridge

  • Pflugerville police issuing tickets (and free ice cream) to kids for being safe this summer

    Pflugerville police issuing tickets (and free ice cream) to kids for being safe this summer

  • Required FCC work may affect your KXAN/KNVA signal

    Required FCC work may affect your KXAN/KNVA signal

  • Delays on I-35 expected for the weekend due to demolition of St. Johns Avenue Bridge

    Delays on I-35 expected for the weekend due to demolition of St. Johns Avenue Bridge

  • Taylor ISD child care provider accused of pinning 2-year-old to floor for not taking a nap

    Taylor ISD child care provider accused of pinning 2-year-old to floor for not taking a nap

  • Woman demands answers after her dog is attacked

    Woman demands answers after her dog is attacked

  • Liberty Hill lays out steps taken to keep San Gabriel River sewage-free

    Liberty Hill lays out steps taken to keep San Gabriel River sewage-free

  • Sending unwanted nude photos may soon be illegal

    Sending unwanted nude photos may soon be illegal

  • Interview with Sarah Shaney on Sa-Ten vandalism

    Interview with Sarah Shaney on Sa-Ten vandalism

  • Austin needs over 2K miles of sidewalks, but funding is limited

    Austin needs over 2K miles of sidewalks, but funding is limited

  • Taylor ISD child care provider accused of pinning 2-year-old to floor

    Taylor ISD child care provider accused of pinning 2-year-old to floor

  • Healthcare leaders look to telemedicine bills to help patients

    Healthcare leaders look to telemedicine bills to help patients

  • Delays on I-35 expected for the weekend due to demolition of St. Johns Avenue Bridge

    Delays on I-35 expected for the weekend due to demolition of St. Johns Avenue Bridge

  • New extension of SH45 is set to open this weekend

    New extension of SH45 is set to open this weekend

  • Child hit by foul ball at Astros game sparks ballpark safety debate
    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Child hit by foul ball at Astros game sparks ballpark safety debate

  • Superhero Day at Dell Children's Medical Center

    Superhero Day at Dell Children's Medical Center

  • Police looking for armed robbery suspect from incident in north Austin

    Police looking for armed robbery suspect from incident in north Austin

  • South Austin resident reminds drivers about crosswalk safety

    South Austin resident reminds drivers about crosswalk safety

  • Bastrop resident Rochelle Mitchell surveys Thursday morning storm damage

    Bastrop resident Rochelle Mitchell surveys Thursday morning storm damage

  • StarFlight shows of newest fire fighting helicopter

    StarFlight shows of newest fire fighting helicopter

  • Trees down, traffic lights out in Bastrop Co. after overnight thunderstorms

    Trees down, traffic lights out in Bastrop Co. after overnight thunderstorms

  • Austin teen walks at graduation three years after brain tumor put him in a wheelchair
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Austin teen walks at graduation three years after brain tumor put him in a wheelchair

  • APD officers dressed as superheroes to surprise kids at hospital Thursday

    APD officers dressed as superheroes to surprise kids at hospital Thursday

  • In court, opponents to pipeline through Hays county call for more oversight

    In court, opponents to pipeline through Hays county call for more oversight

  • Women are cold at work and there's a reason

    Women are cold at work and there's a reason

  • Man stabbed on Anderson Mill Road near bus stop

    Man stabbed on Anderson Mill Road near bus stop

  • Beerland workers strike; say they haven't been paid since March

    Beerland workers strike; say they haven't been paid since March

  • Condo complex residents say new bus lanes will affect trash disposal

    Condo complex residents say new bus lanes will affect trash disposal

  • Austin bracing for deficit after property tax revenue cap passes

    Austin bracing for deficit after property tax revenue cap passes

  • CLEAT headquarters vandalized

    CLEAT headquarters vandalized

  • Multiple efforts in the works to clean the San Marcos River

    Multiple efforts in the works to clean the San Marcos River

  • Georgetown residents will see an average increase of $5.93 on electric bills

    Georgetown residents will see an average increase of $5.93 on electric bills

  • In court, opponents to pipeline through Hays county call for more oversight

    In court, opponents to pipeline through Hays county call for more oversight

  • In September, Texas plumbers will go unlicensed and unregulated

    In September, Texas plumbers will go unlicensed and unregulated

  • Women are cold at work and there's a reason

    Women are cold at work and there's a reason

  • Texans still recovering from Harvey as a new hurricane season begins

    Texans still recovering from Harvey as a new hurricane season begins

  • Proposed new road would aim to help WilCo traffic

    Proposed new road would aim to help WilCo traffic

  • Austin athletes competing on American Ninja Warrior

    Austin athletes competing on American Ninja Warrior

  • In protesting your appraisal, convenience comes at a cost

    In protesting your appraisal, convenience comes at a cost

  • Jeopardy! host says he's in 'near remission' after cancer treatment

    Jeopardy! host says he's in 'near remission' after cancer treatment

  • Two pools will open late after rebuilds; city monitoring several others for problems

    Two pools will open late after rebuilds; city monitoring several others for problems

  • Amber Alert issued for East Texas 2-year-old believed to be in grave danger
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Amber Alert issued for East Texas 2-year-old believed to be in grave danger

  • TSA collected $960K in loose change left behind at security checks last year

    TSA collected $960K in loose change left behind at security checks last year

  • City issues cease-and-desist order for private border wall

    City issues cease-and-desist order for private border wall

  • Disaster aid bill again blocked in House by GOP conservative

    Disaster aid bill again blocked in House by GOP conservative

  • Dripping Springs mom launches US 290 safety efforts after close calls

    Dripping Springs mom launches US 290 safety efforts after close calls

  • Construction debris is a year-long eyesore, threatening wildlife in Manor

    Construction debris is a year-long eyesore, threatening wildlife in Manor

  • School finance reform leaves Austin ISD with a major surplus

    School finance reform leaves Austin ISD with a major surplus

  • Multiple break-ins in one school year at Decker Middle School

    Multiple break-ins in one school year at Decker Middle School

  • Homeowner and man killed in Hays Co shooting 'did know each other'
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Homeowner and man killed in Hays Co shooting 'did know each other'

  • Vaping at Burnet CISD comes with big consequences

    Vaping at Burnet CISD comes with big consequences

  • Eight state Constitutional changes will be decided in November

    Eight state Constitutional changes will be decided in November

  • Congress/Oltorf HEB is getting a huge remodel

    Congress/Oltorf HEB is getting a huge remodel

  • Travelers seek refunds from Via Air after ABIA stops service

    Travelers seek refunds from Via Air after ABIA stops service

  • Major $11M investment to bring more funny road safety boards, cameras to I-35

    Major $11M investment to bring more funny road safety boards, cameras to I-35

  • Packed courtroom as Kinder Morgan pipeline lawsuit arguments begin

    Packed courtroom as Kinder Morgan pipeline lawsuit arguments begin

  • Police search for 3 suspects after woman shot in southeast Austin

    Police search for 3 suspects after woman shot in southeast Austin

  • Atmospheric "cap" keeping rain at bay

    Atmospheric "cap" keeping rain at bay

  • Burnet CISD will adopt stricter consequences for vaping next year

    Burnet CISD will adopt stricter consequences for vaping next year

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit
PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

Big Race - Indy /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss