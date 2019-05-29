2 Austin athletes share their stories ahead of American Ninja Warrior's 11th season
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Damir Okanovic and Rick Hinnant may differ in appearance and age but do have at least one thing in common. They both sat in front of their TVs, watched "American Ninja Warrior" and thought, "Oh, I can probably do that."
Okanovic was hooked from season seven. Obsessed with competing, he went to Home Depot, bought materials and started building a course.
"There were no gyms around," he said. "I was just from a small upstate New York town."
But his dad was not thrilled.
"My father thought I was crazy, and investing so much money into lumber, he thought it was a waste of time," Okanovic said.
Practice favored him over time, and he slowly improved. His father adjusted, too.
"He saw how passionate I was about it and started helping out," Okanovic said.
Training was tough at first, but Okanovic says the community he discovered was very supportive.
The first time he tried to compete, Okanovic submitted a video and filled out applications for season seven. But he didn't get through. He tried again in season eight, but still nothing.
Then finally, when he applied for season nine, he got the call he's been waiting for. Okanovic made it through to the national finals in Las Vegas, "as a rookie, first year."
"It was incredible," he said. "I would definitely encourage everyone to try it."
Seasons later, Rick Hinnant sat on the couch with his family watching that same show.
"I was a fan from the couch," Hinnant said. "It's amazing to watch and see the athletes... see the inspiring stories."
Training proved tougher for him, however.
"Right off the very bat, I got a micro-tear in my shoulder and was out for a month," he said.
Since the injury, he's been more strategic and intentional in his training. Within months, he too got the call, too.
"When you get called to the show, completely different story. Nerves pop up. A little bit of fear... but super fun," he said.
He, along with Okanovic, will be featured on the eleventh season of American Ninja Warrior premiering Wednesday on NBC at 8pm/7pm Central.
While an injury didn't stop him, he does credit adversity as being key to success.
Holding up his shirt, Hinnant showed off the lettering on it.
"Number one, you see my shirt," he said. "'Tragedy 2 Triumph.' American Ninja Warrior will cover that story and it's a story everyone on the planet can resonate with, because everyone has been through a difficulty. No question about it. With that difficulty, you can make a decision. You can choose to be mad, upset, bitter, be the victim or you can choose to use your pain, which I recommend, to do something good."
Okanovic agrees.
"Failure is everything. We learn from it. If I was good at everything, I wouldn't be able to have any room for improvement," he said. "So just failing constantly, you kind of build yourself up. You don't just start from the beginning. You continue where you fell off and you work towards becoming a better person. Overcoming those obstacles and hopefully doing better each year."
Last week, Okanovic and Hinnant gave KXAN a live demonstration of their abilities at the Austin Ninja's gym. You can watch the Facebook Live here and if you or your family members are interested in training at Austin Ninjas gym, you can get more information on their website.
More Austin Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Are you driving one of Austin's top 5 most stolen vehicles?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Every day the Austin Police Department tracks car thefts in the city in an effort combat the problem and look for crime trends.
Investigators with the APD's Auto Theft Unit shared some of the latest numbers with KXAN for a better look at the problem of stolen cars.
As of April 2019, there have been 825 auto theft cases and 15 attempted thefts so far this year.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man arrested in northwest Austin after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver on Mopac Expressway, according to Austin police.
Court documents said the victim was traveling eastbound on Loop 360 towards North Mopac Expressway around 1:26 p.m. He said when he changed lanes to get onto North Mopac he pulled in front of a white Nissan who began honking at him.
The victim said as he moved into the middle lane on Mopac, the white Nissan pulled up next to him on his right side. He said the diver of the Nissan rolled down his window and pointed a gun at him. According to the victim he tried to lose the Nissan by slowing down and speeding up but the driver matched his speed.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
North Austin coffee shop sees community support after vandalism causes $3,000 in damages
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A north Austin coffee shop is asking people to be on the lookout for a man who they say vandalized their store Monday night causing an estimated $3000 in damages.
The coffee shop Sa-Tén Coffee and Eats took to Facebook Tuesday to ask if anyone saw anything suspicious near the intersection of 50th Street and Airport Boulevard around 10 p.m. the night before.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
-
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses