2 APD officers injured after patrol car hits tree Friday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Austin Police Department officers suffered minor injuries after they hit a tree early Friday morning in north Austin.

Officials said the officers were responding to an assistance call when the officer driving took “evasive action” to avoid hitting a car in front of them, and then the car hit the tree in the 1000 block of E. Anderson Ln. The crash happened shortly after 1:30 a.m., APD said.

The officers were taken to Dell Seton for treatment, APD said. They are expected to be fine.