2 APD officers injured after patrol car hits tree Friday morning

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Austin Police Department officers suffered minor injuries after they hit a tree early Friday morning in north Austin.

Officials said the officers were responding to an assistance call when the officer driving took “evasive action” to avoid hitting a car in front of them, and then the car hit the tree in the 1000 block of E. Anderson Ln. The crash happened shortly after 1:30 a.m., APD said.

The officers were taken to Dell Seton for treatment, APD said. They are expected to be fine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss