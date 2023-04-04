TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A Travis County special grand jury cleared two Austin Police Department officers in a March 2022 use-of-force incident that left one man dead, according to a news release from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

On March 6, 2022, APD officers, including Britton Taylor and Charles Wesley, were near Interstate 35 and East St. John’s Avenue investigating a separate shooting incident, the release said.

While on the scene, Taylor and Wesley heard three gunshots, ran to where the gunshots were heard and found Miguel Ruiz-Rivera, the release said. Ruiz-Rivera didn’t comply with multiple commands from officers and shot a handgun in the direction of both officers, according to the DA.

Taylor and Wesley shot at Ruiz-Rivera, hitting him multiple times, the release said. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but Ruiz-Rivera did not survive.

“The District Attorney’s office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously,” said District Attorney Jose Garza. “In this case, an independent group of members of the Travis County community heard the evidence and law and decided that Officers Taylor’s and Wesley’s conduct was not unlawful.”

Since January 2021, a total of 69 cases against police officers were presented to the grand jury, including this one, the release said. Additionally, the grand jury returned a no true bill 38 times.