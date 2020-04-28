2-alarm fire displaces 15 residents in north Austin apartment complex

A fire at an apartment complex displaced residents of 24 apartments Tuesday morning on Barwood Park in north Austin. (AFD photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department investigators say “improperly discarded smoking material” caused a two-alarm fire that displaced 15 people at a north Austin apartment complex Tuesday morning.

AFD said when crews arrived at the scene, the 600 block of Barwood Park, they saw a third-floor apartment on fire. They also said the fire went into the attic. The fire was contained to that apartment and the attic, and AFD said the fire started on the balcony.

AFD sent a tweet at 6:30 a.m. saying they put the fire out, and they are working with the Red Cross and apartment management to find temporary housing for those displaced by the fire.

The fire caused $200,000 worth of damage to the building the $50,000 to what was inside.