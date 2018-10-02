2-alarm apartment fire reported near I-35 in central Austin

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Firefighters at a 2-alarm apartment fire at 7200 Duval St. in central Austin on Oct. 2, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders are at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire near East St. John's Avenue and Interstate 35, Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to 7200 Duval St., on the corner of St. John's Avenue, at 10:30 a.m.

Crews are reporting a first-floor apartment is on fire.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Apartment fire at 7200 Duval St. in central Austin on Oct. 2, 2018. (Courtesy/Ruben Lora)

