2-alarm apartment fire reported near I-35 in central Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders are at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire near East St. John's Avenue and Interstate 35, Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to 7200 Duval St., on the corner of St. John's Avenue, at 10:30 a.m.
Crews are reporting a first-floor apartment is on fire.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Suspect identified in deadly shooting...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Merger planned between Baylor Scott & Wh
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 2-alarm apartment fire reported near I-35 in central Austin
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms again today
- Man allegedly tried to buy 8-year-old from mom at Walmart for $200K
- $115K contract proposed to clean one Austin portable toilet
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-