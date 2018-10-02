Austin

2-alarm apartment fire reported near I-35 in central Austin

Posted: Oct 02, 2018 11:07 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2018 12:04 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders are at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire near East St. John's Avenue and Interstate 35, Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to 7200 Duval St., on the corner of St. John's Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. 

Crews are reporting a first-floor apartment is on fire.

