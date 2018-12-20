2 AISD schools receive new CPR kits

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Austin ISD schools now have new life-saving CPR kits.

The new kits were delivered today, two for Kealing Middle School, and three for Reagan High school.

Each kit contains 10 high-quality dolls and training mats: everything students need for the hands-only CPR training course.

Kealing Middle School provides their students a refresher course in CPR at the beginning of every semester.

“I had a 7th grader babysitting her younger brother. He had a heart condition,” said Jaime Brynie, a teacher and coach at Kealing Middle School. “She shared with me she had to call 911 and do CPR on her brother when she was home alone with her sibling. That was very powerful.”

The American Heart Association was able to provide the CPR kits for the students, thanks to a grant from Texas Mutual Insurance.