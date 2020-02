AUSTIN (KXAN) — Spirit Airlines flies Wednesday where it has never flown before from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The airline announced Tuesday its first international flight from ABIA, headed to Cancun, Mexico, takes off at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, and it’s having a send-off celebration at the gate to mark the occasion.

The celebration also marks a year of service for Spirit at ABIA.

Airline representatives will speak about future plans at ABIA, as well.