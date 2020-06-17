1st-ever Austin ‘Officer-Involved Shooting Report’ shows all who were shot, died were minorities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Office of Police Oversight released its first-ever report examining Austin Police Department officer-involved shootings in 2018, and the report highlighted many of the issues related to ethnic minority encounters with police that have been discussed in recent weeks.

The study found that of the 12 police shooting incidents, 33 officers combined had some role in the shootings, and 11 people were shot at. Two incidents involved the same person, Hugo Renee Alvarez.

Eight of the 12 incidents overall involved an ethnic minority who was shot, and six of those were “Latinx males,” the report said.

Seven of the incidents were fatal, and five were caused by police (two others were deemed suicides). All five deaths caused by police were ethnic minorities, the report says, and all five were in the central, east or southeast districts of the city, mostly located in Austin City Council District 2 and APD’s “Frank” district, which closely align.

Of the 33 officers involved in the incidents, the report says 25 of them had six or fewer years of experience with APD at the time of their involvement. Only one time did officers use “less-lethal” rounds before resorting to firearms, the report says.

More than half the incidents involved some sort of mental health component, as well, the report says. Mental health components are defined in the report as times where APD officers “had information, either before or after an incident, related to the involved individual’s mental health history.”

The lone incident that happened outside Austin city limits was when officers tried to take Mark Anthony Conditt into custody. Conditt was accused of detonating several bombs and killing two people across the Austin area in March 2018, and after a brief standoff with police on Interstate 35, Conditt detonated a bomb he had with him and died in his car.

In that instance, the cause of death was deemed suicide by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, but since an officer shot at Conditt after the explosion, it was considered an officer-involved shooting in the report.

Here’s a list, with links to previous coverage by KXAN, of those involved in the incidents:

The families of Alvarez and Salazar filed lawsuits against the department, as well.

The Office of Police Oversight recommends in the report APD do the following: