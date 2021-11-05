19-year-old killed in Austin’s 79th homicide identified by police

Austin police confirm a 19-year-old man was shot and killed at the Country Aire Mobile Home Park the night of Nov. 4, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man shot and killed in a car at a southwest Austin mobile home park Thursday evening was identified by the Austin Police Department Friday.

Police said he was Brian Ocampo, 19. The shooting took place around 5:58 p.m. at the Country Aire Mobile Home Park located at 8220 West State Highway 71, according to APD.

Around that time, Austin 911 got a call about a man shot in a car. When officers and Austin-Travis County EMS got there, they found Ocampo with “multiple gunshot wounds” in the driver seat of a black BMW, APD said.

They tried to save his life, but he died at about 6:17 p.m., according to APD. An autopsy done on Friday found Ocampo died from multiple gunshot wounds in the manner of homicide.

Detectives ask anyone with details or video of the shooting to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.

This is Austin’s 79th homicide for this year, and the second homicide to occur on Thursday. The first took place at an apartment complex off West St. Johns Ave. A 32-year-old man was shot to death.