19-year-old charged with 2 counts of murder from deadly parking lot shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder after a shooting where two died people near an Austin restaurant Sunday, the Austin Police Department said.

Police responded to 7522 N. I-35 Service Road southbound near Ojos Locos Sports Cantina on Jan. 23 after a caller said he had been shot. Emergency personnel found two men lying in the parking lot, police said.

Juan Carlos Villatoro, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, 28-year-old Heliodoro Flores, was taken to the hospital where he died in the early morning hours, police said.

Edgar Alejandro Barahona was identified by witnesses as the suspect. He was found by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and arrested. Barahona, 19, is being held at the Travis County jail on a $1 million bond.

These are Austin’s seventh and eighth homicides of 2022, APD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS, email at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, or call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 (TIPS). You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Barahona doesn’t have an attorney listed. KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.