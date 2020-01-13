19 Taco Cabana restaurants closing in Texas — including one in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc., the parent group of Taco Cabana fast-casual Mexican restaurants announced that it will close 19 Taco Cabanas effective immediately.

While the majority of closures are in other Texas cities, the Taco Cabana location at 8620 Burnet Road will be closed immediately, according to KXAS in Dallas.

The company says that the implementation of a restaurant-wide improvement plan led to the closures of the 19 “underperforming” locations.

According to the press release, 19 restaurants contributed approximately $24.5 million in restaurant sales and an estimated $4.2 million in restaurant level pre-tax operating losses, including $2.0 million in depreciation expense, for the twelve months ended December 29, 2019.

FRGI says that all employees impacted by the closures will be offered positions at other locations.