AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nineteen puppies were taken to Austin Pets Alive! on Wednesday after two mom dogs were left out in Central Texas heat and died, the shelter said.

The puppies are about two months old and are being housed at the main location of APA! at 1156 W. Cesar Chavez.

All of them need fosters or adopters ASAP, the shelter said. If you’re interested in fostering, visit APA!’s website. If you’d like to adopt, click this link or go to the shelter on Thursday, Aug. 11 from noon to 6 p.m.

APA! is stressing the importance of never leaving pets out in the heat, especially with high temperatures that Central Texas has been experiencing. The shelter suggests keeping dogs inside from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., have plenty of water for your dogs to drink when they go on walks, and never leave a pet in a car unattended.