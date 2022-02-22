19 APD officers indicted accused of harming a total of 10 during May 2020 protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Documents obtained by KXAN reveal more details about the 19 Austin police officers who were indicted over the May 2020 racial justice protests.

Official indictment documents for all 19 officers show that they are accused of harming a total of 10 people during the chaos of the protests. Each of the officers faces two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

The indictments were announced last Thursday. Travis County District Attorney José Garza said then the facts discovered through his office’s investigation of the incidents are “disturbing,” and they believe many protesters injured by law enforcement during the protests were “innocent bystanders.”

Garza had said the protesters suffered “significant and serious injuries to the head, face and body,” and some may never recover.

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon responded immediately after the indictments were announced last Thursday, saying he was “extremely disappointed” in the announcement of the indictments.

All but one of the indictment documents were near-exact copies of one another. KXAN learned that nine of the officers are accused of injuring one protester in particular.

The indictment lists that person as Christen Warkoczewski. According to her legal complaint against the city, during the protest on May 31, she was near the line of officers blocking off Interstate 35 when she was hit in the face by a bean bag fired upon her, fracturing her jaw and leaving her disfigured.

The documents do not indicate which officer in the line is accused of firing the shot that hit her.

Of the 19 officers indicted, eight of them are represented by the same attorneys, Doug O’Connell and Ken Ervin.

O’Connell and Ervin maintain that their clients were following orders to clear the freeway.

All 19 officers are out on bond now. Fourteen of them were released on bonds set by a judge at $1.

Judge Robert Perkins was the judge who set that bond. KXAN has learned that Perkins actually retired in 2010. He was first elected in 1974 and spent 36 years on the bench, running as a Democrat in his elections.

It was unclear why Perkins was brought back for this case, or why Perkins set the bond so low.

There are no conditions for the officers’ bonds, but they will be on administrative leave within the department, performing duties like answering 311 calls. O’Connell said due to the COVID-19 court backlog, trials will not likely begin for at least a year. He told us after the news conference he does not know yet if his clients will be tried individually or as a group.

Officers who were indicted

Below is a list of officers who have bonded out, along with their bond totals provided by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.