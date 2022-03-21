AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with a man’s shooting death that occurred in southeast Austin last Thursday, March 17.

According to an Austin Police Department incident report, Omar Martinez-Desiderio was arrested related to the murder, which took place in the 6500 block of Porter Street. That’s off Montopolis Drive.

Records from Travis County Jail show Martinez-Desiderio was booked the day the homicide happened just after 9:30 p.m. Jail records indicate he has two charges: a first-degree felony that’s not listed out and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

His bond is set at a combined total of $225,000 for both charges, the jail records show.

Last Thursday, police said a man who was shot multiple times was found next to a motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene just before 6 p.m.

At the time, APD said it had one person of interest detained, and investigators were speaking with witnesses, neighbors and the family of the victim.