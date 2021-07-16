18-year-old accused of murdering man, hurting 2 others in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man and hurting two others in northwest Austin earlier this week has been arrested.

The Austin Police Department said Aaron David Garza was taken to Williamson County Jail Thursday. Online jail records show he’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of murder.

The shooting took place Monday around 10:30 p.m. near the 10000 block of Missel Thrush Drive, police said. That’s in a neighborhood near U.S. 183 and Anderson Mill Road.

A man, who has not been identified yet, was found shot in the street. He died at the scene, police said. Two women who were also hurt were taken to the hospital, but they were not shot.

Police said the morning after the shooting Garza knew the victims but did not go into detail about their relationship.