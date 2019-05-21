Traffic moving after 18-wheeler jackknifed on I-35 southbound, closing lower deck

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (TxDOT)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic is moving again at I-35 southbound, where an 18-wheeler is jackknifed earlier Tuesday afternoon, closing the lower deck after Airport Boulevard.

During the closure, traffic was being diverted to the upper level.

APD reports there were no injuries.