18-wheeler fire along the westbound service road of Highway 290 near Manor. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said an 18-wheeler fire blocked lanes on the westbound service road of Highway 290 near State Highway 130 Friday morning.

That’s just west of Manor.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the westbound service road at Parmer Lane. All westbound service lanes are blocked as well as a turn-around lane at Parmer.

According to a 5:11 a.m. tweet from Austin Fire, a brake fire extended into the trailer which was hauling canned beverages. APD said the tractor trailer was carrying beer.

