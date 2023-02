Austin Fire crews work an 18-wheeler that caught fire on Interstate 35 on Feb. 9. (KXAN: Jake Sykes)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police shut down two northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near William Cannon Thursday morning because of a fire that burned an 18-wheeler.

Austin Police say the fire was out as of 4 a.m., and one of the lanes was reopened around 5 a.m.

Police say no one was hurt in the fire and the 18-wheeler was the only vehicle involved.