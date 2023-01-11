AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy customers near Rainey Street were without power after an 18-wheeler truck took out multiple power lines and poles Wednesday.

An Austin Energy spokesperson said 2,000 customers were initially without power. As of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, that number was down to just over 200. Multiple crews are working to fix the issue.

A photo submitted to KXAN showed wires sitting on top of the 18-wheeler near Cummings Street, which is the southern portion of the Rainey Street area. Photos showed poles pulled from their normal, upright position. Austin Energy said the truck “took out” five of its poles.

18-wheeler damages Austin Energy power lines on Rainey Street on Jan. 11, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Latakoo)

“We’re aware of an outage affecting the downtown Austin area and have crews responding to assess the situation. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore power as safely and quickly as possible,” Austin Energy wrote on Twitter.

The Austin Energy outage map shows updated numbers of customers experiencing a power outage.