AUSTIN (KXAN) — After being shot nearly five days ago in north Austin, a teen died from his injuries early Thursday morning. His death is being considered a homicide, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said on April 30 around 8:13 p.m., 911 got a call about a shooting at an apartment complex in the 7600 block of Cameron Rd.

Officers and Austin-Travis County EMS found Amonte Watters, 17, on the ground at the complex with “obvious trauma to his body.”

APD said he was taken to a hospital and put on life support. Watters died from his injuries nearly five days later on Thursday at 12:37 a.m. An autopsy found he died from a gunshot wound in the manner of homicide.

Surveillance video and witnesses confirmed two groups of men began shooting at each other in the back of the complex, according to APD. Police said they don’t know right now what led up to the shooting.

Watters’ death is the city’s 26th homicide so far this year, police said.

Anyone with information or video of what happened can contact APD Homicide by phone at (512) 974-TIPS or by email at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.