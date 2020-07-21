$17 million to be available soon to help Austin renters affected by COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After distributing $1.2 million in May, the City of Austin’s Neighborhood Housing and Community Development Department announced Tuesday $17.75 million will be available to help renters in the second round of the Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants (RENT) Program.

The city is calling the new round of funding RENT 2.0.

The biggest chunk of the $17 million budget will go to providing direct assistance to tenants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The breakdown of how the money will be used is as follows:

$13 million: rental assistance

$1.3+ million: eviction prevention and tenant stabilization services

$500,000: community outreach

The city hasn’t said yet when it’ll start accepting applications for RENT 2.0, but Mandy DeMayo, Community Development Administrator for NHCD, said people will submit their applications once, and each month, applicants will be selected randomly in a lottery.

During RENT 1.0, there were nearly 11,000 applications submitted. The city was able to help 1,681 households, DeMayo said.

DeMayo said about two thirds of the households that received assistance during RENT 1.0 were making 30% of Austin’s median family income (MFI) or less. That’s $20,550 a year or less for someone who lives alone. For a four-person household, that’s $29,300 or less.

In RENT 2.0, those extremely low-income, 30% MFI or less households will be able to get up to three months of their rent covered through this funding, according to DeMayo.

Other qualifying households — those who make between 30% and 80% of Austin’s MFI — will be eligible to get just one month’s rent paid through the program.

During RENT 1.0, everyone, regardless of their income level, received a one-time payment, partially covering their monthly rent amount.

DeMayo said, this time, each payment will cover the full amount of people’s rent as stated in their leases or contracts.