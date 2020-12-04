16-year-old Austinite named finalist for TIME’s Kid of the Year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 16-year-old from Austin is one of the finalist for TIME’s Kid of the Year.

TIME said Austin’s Ian McKenna was selected to be one of the five finalists for Kid of the Year out of 5,000 nominees between the ages of eight and 16 in the U.S.

TIME partnered with Nickelodeon to find the TIME’s first ever 2020 Kid of the Year. The five finalists will get to contribute to TIME, be a kids reporter for TIME for Kids and receive a cash prize.

McKenna uses his gardening skills to help find hunger in the Austin area. In third grade, he built a community garden at his own Austin school to help his peers who were not getting enough food to eat at home, according to TIME. The garden was made with the help of equipment donation and other students helping in the garden.

Since then, TIME said his project, McKenna’s Giving Garden, grew to five other Austin schools and in his own backyard. With the project, McKenna grew more than 20,000 pounds of organic produce (which can make almost 25,000 meals) that is given to families and food pantries.

When the pandemic hit, TIME said McKenna focused his efforts to make more than 100 meals each weekend to distribute to those who needed help finding a meal. He also does virtual cooking classes to teach others how to prepare the vegetables he provides. McKenna also has online gardening tutorials and a gardening hotline so others can learn how to grow their own garden.

In 2017, McKenna held a hunger awareness dinner in south Austin with produce grown from his own garden.