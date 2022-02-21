18 indicted APD officers have bonded out so far

Doug O’Connell speaking on behalf of several APD officers who were indicted in connection to use of force allegations during May 2020 protests. (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to jail records, 18 of the 19 APD officers indicted related to use of force allegations during the May 2020 protests have turned themselves in.

The attorneys for eight of the officers addressed the case at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Below is a list of officers that have bonded out. All were charged with aggravated assault by a public servant:

Jeffrey Teng

Rolan Rast

Justin Berry

Jeremy Fisher

John Siegel

Joseph Cast

Derrick Lehman

Edward Boudreau

Kyle Felton (two counts)

Todd Gilbertson

Stanley Vick

Christopher Irwin

Joshua Jackson

Josh Blake

Kyu An

Nicholas Gebhart

Alexander Lomostev

Brett Tabierou

The indictments were announced on Feb. 17.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza said the facts discovered through his office’s investigation of the incidents are “disturbing,” and they believe many protesters injured by law enforcement during the protests were “innocent bystanders.”

Garza said the protesters suffered “significant and serious injuries to the head, face and body,” and some may never recover.

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon responded immediately after the indictments were announced saying he was “extremely disappointed” in the announcement of the indictments.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update this article with more information after the officers’ attorneys speak.