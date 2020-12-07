15 dogs and puppies being flown from Del Rio to Austin Humane Society for adoption

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fifteen furry friends from Del Rio will take the flight of their lives to their new, hopefully temporary, home Monday in Austin.

The Austin Humane Society says Jason Rhode, one of the society’s supporters and private pilot, will bring the group of dogs and puppies to AHS from Del Rio, Texas to AHS. Typically, the animals are transported on the ground, but this way, more animals can make the trip. Since the City of Del Rio doesn’t have no-kill status at its shelters, AHS says this is a crucial transport to potentially give the dogs a forever home.

Five dogs are coming from City of Del Rio Animal Control, and the remaining 10 are coming from Animal Advocacy and Rescue Coalition Del Rio. The move will help AARC Del Rio free up space so they can take more animals in before the holidays.

Once the dogs arrive in Austin, they’ll be at AHS around 2:30 p.m. and will be medically evaluated. Once they are cleared, they’ll be available for adoption.

Rhode is expected to leave Del Rio around 11 a.m. and head to Austin with the dogs, landing at Saturn Aviation around 12:30 p.m.