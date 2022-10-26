AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — If you live in either the 78727 or 78744 ZIP code, odds are you’re renting.

That’s according to a Monday study from RentCafe, which found from 2010 to 2020, those two ZIPs transitioned from having a majority of homeowners to a majority of renters. There are now 15 ZIP codes in the Austin area with renting majorities, signifying how the evolution of Austin into a big city is changing its economic makeup.

North Austin’s 78727, which eats up a large part of town north of The Domain neighborhood, had a population consisting of about 51% renters in 2020. Its 2020 renter population of 16,285 was a 21% jump from the 13,413 who called the ZIP code home in 2011, RentCafe found. The rental search platform used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.