14th Mueller Tower lighting celebration set for Tuesday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the 14th year, the Mueller Tower will beam with Noel.

The historic control tower lights up with a celebration from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at John Gaines Park, and it’s free to attend.

Austin City Council member Kathie Tovo will give remarks at 6:30 p.m., after folks have had a chance to take advantage of all the food and giveaways by local businesses and vendors at the park, plus music.

In 2018, the tower received its historical landmark designation in a unanimous vote by the city of Austin’s Historic Landmark commission.

Residents in the Mueller neighborhood see the tower as a point of pride, and something that brings the community together.

“Oh it’s awesome we even have a Christmas event — or holiday event — when they put ‘Noel’ up there,” said Aaron Wine, a homeowner in Mueller, who spoke to KXAN back in 2018. “It gives the neighborhood a little character, you know.”

Catellus, a development company, is in charge of planning the restoration of the tower.