14-year-old killed in head-on crash in southeast Austin last week identified

Austin Fire crews performed a vehicle rescue at 5500 Nuckols Crossing Road in southeast Austin, where two vehicles collided at about 7:05 a.m. (KXAN/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Monday identified a teenager who died in a crash in southeast Austin last week after hitting another car head on.

Police said he was John Delgado, 14.

The crash took place around 7 a.m. on Nov. 7 in the 5500 block of Nuckols Crossing, which is near East Stassney Lane and South Pleasant Valley Road.

APD’s investigation shows Delgado was going northbound in a gray Audi in the southbound lane of traffic, when he hit a green Chevy head on. Police say Delgado was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was a passenger in the Audi, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the green Chevy was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, APD says.

Anyone with details about this crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111