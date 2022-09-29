A screenshot of part of the System map for the Project Connect plan in Austin. (Courtesy: Capital Metro)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council approved awarding 14 Central Texas nonprofits with funding Thursday to support Project Connect’s anti-displacement efforts. Project Connect is the city’s multi-billion-dollar transportation system upgrade in the works, with $300 million of the project’s total budget allocated to anti-displacement initiatives.

The Austin City Council earmarked $65 million in anti-displacement funding in its fiscal year 2020-21 and FY 2021-22 budgets. That $65 million pool is broken down into $23 million for land acquisition for affordable housing; $21 million in rental housing and ownership housing development efforts; and $20 million for community-initiated solutions.

The $20 million for community-initiated solutions is the funding that will go toward the following 14 nonprofits in their anti-displacement initiatives:

Goodwill Industries of Central Texas: $2 million

Interfaith Action of Central Texas: $256,650

Meals on Wheels Central Texas: $900,000

Austin Voices for Education and Youth: $1,268,000

Workers Defense Project – Building and Strengthening Tenant Action: $2 million

Catholic Charities of Central Texas: $1,924,000

Business & Community Lenders: $2 million

El Buen Samaritano: $2 million

Del Valle Community Coalition – Homeowner: $1.1 million

Communities in School of Central Texas: $1.5 million

Austin Cooperative Business Foundation Asociacion de Residentes: $516,206

Life Anew Restorative Justice Inc.: $2 million

Austin Tenants Council: $997,310

Mama Sana Vibrant Woman: $1.5 million

The nonprofits selected were ranked based on several criteria, including:

Balance between program priorities (expansion, home ownership preservation, rent tenant stabilization, etc.)

Aligns with proposal of overall funding goal to address “transit-induced displacement pressures along Project Connect high-capacity lines)

The numbers of households, people impacted or served by proposal

Review of applications, assessments of organization’s ability to deliver on its initiatives within funding period

Funding request (including ability to fund the program partially, if there are overall funding constraints)

Beginning in FY23, budget priorities for Project Connect’s anti-displacement funding will be established every three years. There will be community engagement initiatives to help get a pulse check on what investments and funding allocations should be prioritized, along with public feedback opportunities.