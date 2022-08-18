AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin leaders received a book-long report Wednesday on the trash we find in the city’s creeks and rivers.

The city’s Watershed Protection Department (WPD) released a 130-page field study conducted from November 2021 to April 2022 documenting where the trash is found, where it comes from and how to clean it up.

The study looked at 19,467 observations made in 20 watersheds along 110 miles of streams.

The trash in creeks study was supposed to begin in 2020 but was delayed until November 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WPD waited until winter, because it said that would be when the trash was most visible due to dormant vegetation.

The study identified seven sources of trash:

Illegal dumping

Overflowing dumpsters

Property management

Encampments

Historic dumping

Point source dumping

Outfalls/tributaries

Creek areas surveyed in the 2021-22 trash in creeks field study. (Source: City of Austin Watershed Protection Department)

According to the WPD:

76% of the trash was found at 10% of the sites.

Trash was most intense at locations of illegal dumping.

The most common trash item was single-use plastic/polystyrene beverage and food containers.

Encampments were the most common source of trash.

High trash intensity were also common in areas without an encampment source.

Trash location was primarily driven by physical factors such as dense vegetation and not necessarily by human development.

The survey’s maps can be used to focus cleanup efforts on particular creeks to clean up the most amount of trash in the smallest areas.

Scooters were not a big trash issue. Only 21 were discovered, and there is an active 311 process to have

them removed by the vendor.

Among the recommendations the WPD has for future surveys:

Large assessments should happened from November through April.

Small site assessments can be conducted at any time of year.

Conduct a repeat-visit survey at locations representing different parts of the city that looks at

accumulations rates after an area has been completely cleared of trash by clean-up crews.

accumulations rates after an area has been completely cleared of trash by clean-up crews. Work with all City departments that handle litter and trash in survey purpose, methods, locations and data interpretation.

To clean up creeks, WPD recommended:

Continue creek cleanups with staff, subcontractors and volunteer organizations.

Target creek cleanups at the locations of highest trash intensity, especially those with woody vegetation.

Target large-diameter storm outlets after major storm events.

Follow up with enforcement for each location identified as “Point Source Dumping”

Increase incentives for Adopt-a-Creek and other programs that encourage citizens to collect trash throughout our stream network using the data and tools generated from this report.

To keep trash out of the creeks, WPD recommended:

Develop programs to incentivize proper disposal of trash and recyclables for people experiencing homelessness.

Review and improve ordinances and enforcement to reduce incidence of overflowing dumpsters.

Increase requirements for minimum dumpster size for commercial and multifamily and require

secondary containment around the dumpsters (fences, walls, etc).

secondary containment around the dumpsters (fences, walls, etc). All picnic tables (in parks and commercial/multifamily) near creeks should have a waste receptacle near

them

them Strengthen City ordinances on telecommunication providers, assess fines for abandoned lines

Review/study street sweeping efficiency/effectiveness in geographically targeted areas

Improve and promote enforcement programs that report dumping and other source of trash getting to

creeks.

creeks. Evaluate appropriate trash controls within drainage conveyance system. E.g. Trash racks or modification

of storm water controls at outlets to creeks and/or detention facilities.

of storm water controls at outlets to creeks and/or detention facilities. Promote ways for stores to keep shopping carts onsite

To reduce the overall trash amount, WPD recommended: