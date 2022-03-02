13 people displaced after north Austin apartment complex fire

Thirteen people were displaced after a fire at a north Austin apartment complex on Tuesday, according to Austin Fire. (Courtesy: Austin Fire)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thirteen people were displaced after a fire at a north Austin apartment complex on Tuesday, according to the Austin Fire Department.

The fire department said crews responded Tuesday afternoon to the fire at 600 Barwood Park, which is listed as the address for Remington House Apartments. Austin Fire said one minor was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was listed as “combustibles too close to [a] heat source,” the department said.

Approximately $1.5 million in structural damage was reported, Austin Fire said. Twelve units with 13 people displaced, were reported as a result of the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

The apartment complex has seen several fires at units in the past two years. In April 2020, Austin Fire said “improperly discarded smoking materials” caused a two-alarm fire that displaced 15 people at the complex. In April 2021, no injuries were reported in another fire at the complex.