13 people displaced after house fire in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters were sent to north Austin Thursday morning for a report of a house fire that has displaced 13 people, according to a tweet from the Austin Fire Department.

Re: BOX -Structure Fire | 10609 JEAN DR | AFD | 08:25:01 | – Fire extinguished. Heavy damage to the rear of the structure. Multiple occupants evaluated for smoke inhalation. 7 adults and 6 children displaced. Cause likely to be electrical, but still under investigation. — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 30, 2020

The call of the fire came in around 8:25 a.m. The fire was in the back of a single residence home located on Jean Drive near West Grady Drive and Interstate Highway 35.

AFD says seven adults and six children were evacuated due to smoke inhalation. The fire has been deemed accidental. The damage from the fire was $200,000 structural and $75,000 for contents in the house. The 13 people displaced by the fire are being helped by the Red Cross.